Listen To Win Legends Day Concert Tickets!

Published on April 24, 2023

Firestone Legends Day

 

Listen for the New Country Keyword at 9a & 11a M-F this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Legend’s Day concert featuring Brad Paisley, on May 27th at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park! Each New Country Keyword will be linked to Brad Paisley and will give our listeners a chance to learn more about the country superstar!

