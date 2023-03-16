Thomas Rhett Says Performing With Niall Horan Was A “Bucket List” Moment

Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan stunned fans at C2C: Country To Country Festival in London with a surprise duet. During Thomas Rhett’s headline set, the pair sang a rendition of Horan’s “Slow Hands.” Rhett later took to social media to share a video of the performance, calling it a “bucket list” moment. The two artists are close friends and have written songs together in the past, with hopes of recording a duet together in the future.

Rhett’s C2C set also included performances of other popular songs like “Look What God Gave Her” and “Beer Can’t Fix.” Prior to the festival, Rhett teased the possibility of a surprise guest appearance, leading to speculation about who it might be.