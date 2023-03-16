Listen Live
Country Music News

Thomas Rhett Says Performing With Niall Horan Was A “Bucket List” Moment

Published on March 16, 2023
thomas rhett niall horan

Source: Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage / Getty

Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan stunned fans at C2C: Country To Country Festival in London with a surprise duet. During Thomas Rhett’s headline set, the pair sang a rendition of Horan’s “Slow Hands.” Rhett later took to social media to share a video of the performance, calling it a “bucket list” moment. The two artists are close friends and have written songs together in the past, with hopes of recording a duet together in the future.

Rhett’s C2C set also included performances of other popular songs like “Look What God Gave Her” and “Beer Can’t Fix.” Prior to the festival, Rhett teased the possibility of a surprise guest appearance, leading to speculation about who it might be.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close