Luke Combs And Morgan Wallen Collab Could Be In The Works

Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen currently rank among the top country music artists, and although both have collaborated with others, they have not yet released a joint project.

During a recent appearance on The BIG 98 radio station’s Wayne D Show in Nashville, Combs was asked if there had been any discussions between him and Wallen about a potential collaboration.

In a clip of the interview shared on social media, Luke explained that they had discussed the possibility but had not found a song that both of them loved and wanted to work on together. He also added that he did not rule out the possibility of a collaboration, saying

“I don’t think it’s out of the question at all. I think it would be awesome.”

Regrettably, fans may have to wait for a while before they can expect any hint of a collaboration between the two artists. This is because Morgan Wallen recently dropped his latest album, “One Thing At A Time,” and Combs has just completed work on his upcoming album, “Getting’ Old,” which is set to be released on March 24th.