Country Music News

Luke Combs And Morgan Wallen Collab Could Be In The Works

Published on March 9, 2023

luke combs morgan wallen

Source: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT /

Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen currently rank among the top country music artists, and although both have collaborated with others, they have not yet released a joint project.

During a recent appearance on The BIG 98 radio station’s Wayne D Show in Nashville, Combs was asked if there had been any discussions between him and Wallen about a potential collaboration.

In a clip of the interview shared on social media, Luke explained that they had discussed the possibility but had not found a song that both of them loved and wanted to work on together. He also added that he did not rule out the possibility of a collaboration, saying

“I don’t think it’s out of the question at all. I think it would be awesome.”

Regrettably, fans may have to wait for a while before they can expect any hint of a collaboration between the two artists. This is because Morgan Wallen recently dropped his latest album, “One Thing At A Time,” and Combs has just completed work on his upcoming album, “Getting’ Old,” which is set to be released on March 24th.

