Hardy Announces Tour Extension With Lainey Wilson And Dylan Marlowe

Singer-songwriter Hardy has announced an extension of his The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour, which will begin in August and continue into December. This is the second leg of the tour, following the first run that began in February. While Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth are the opening acts for the current run, Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe will be joining Hardy on stage for the fall leg of the tour.

Wilson’s addition to the tour is particularly exciting, as the two artists have a duet out together called “Wait in the Truck,” which is a murder ballad about a man who encounters a battered woman on a back road and ultimately seeks revenge on her abuser.

The fall leg of the tour will see Hardy headlining arenas for the first time. In a statement, he expressed his excitement and confidence in delivering an unforgettable show. Tickets for the fall leg of the tour will go on sale on March 10, with presale options available earlier in the week.

Hardy promises that the tour will not disappoint, stating that he has “two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening” for him and that this will be “the greatest Hardy set” fans have ever seen.