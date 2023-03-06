Reba’s Song Goes Viral Amid Murdaugh Trial

Over the past few weeks, the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who was just charged Friday with killing his wife and son, has been a topic of conversation. If you haven’t been keeping up with the trial, you may have watched the three-part Netflix docuseries or the HBO series that covers the events leading up to the trial. The Murdaugh family was a prominent family in their small South Carolina town, and their father, Alex, ran the local law firm. However, their family’s secrets and wrongdoings eventually led to the unraveling of their law firm and the discovery of cold murder cases that traced back to the Murdaugh family.

This viral trial led to some comical internet commentary, including remarks from OJ Simpson. However, the story is genuinely tragic. Despite this, Gen Z’s humor has taken over on TikTok, with Reba’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” providing a helping hand.

“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” was recorded by Reba McEntire in 1991. The song tells a story of murder and revenge in a small town in Georgia. It was originally written and recorded by Vicki Lawrence in 1972, but Reba’s version became a hit and a fan favorite. The music video for Reba’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” features a cinematic and suspenseful storyline that complements the song’s lyrics. It shows Reba driving through a small town, observing the aftermath of a murder and ultimately seeking justice. The video received critical acclaim and is considered one of Reba’s most iconic visuals.

TikTok users, particularly those following the trial, are posting clips of their reactions to the line from Reba’s song that says, “Well, don’t trust your soul to no backwoods Southern lawyer.” It’s a hilariously ironic nod to the situation.

Reba’s words were proven true as Alex Murdaugh, who oddly pronounces his name as ‘Alec Murdock,’ was convicted and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Check out “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” official music video below: