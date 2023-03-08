On This Day: March 8, 2010 Miranda Unveiled “The House That Built Me”

On March 8th, 2010, Miranda Lambert unveiled “The House That Built Me” as the third single from her album “Revolution.” Although initially intended for Blake Shelton to record, Lambert was captivated by the song and decided to record it herself. The single achieved significant success, reaching the top spot on the US Hot Country Songs chart and marking Lambert’s first #1 hit.

Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” is a heart-wrenching song that touches on the importance of home and the memories we associate with it. The track was released as the third single from her third studio album and quickly became a fan favorite.

The song tells the story of a woman who returns to her childhood home and reflects on the memories she made there. She walks through the rooms of the house, recalling specific moments from her past and how they have shaped her into the person she is today. The lyrics are poignant and deeply personal, with lines like

“Every board, every nail, every stone of this place / They remind me of who I am and where I come from.”

Lambert’s emotional delivery brings the song to life, and her vocals are both raw and powerful. It’s a reminder of the power of music to connect with people on a personal level, and the way it can tap into our deepest emotions. “The House That Built Me” struck a chord with listeners, becoming a commercial and critical success. It won several awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and has been certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA.

Watch the official music video below!