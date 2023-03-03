On This Day: March 3, 1994 John Michael Montgomery Was #1 For Album “Kickin’ It Up”

On March 3, 1994 John Michael Montgomery album Kickin’ It Up became at #1 on the US Country music album chart! This was Montgomery’s second album. Country hit singles that came from Kickin’ It Up was “I Swear,” “Rope the Moon,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “If You’ve Got Love.”
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Luke Combs is Coming To Lucas Oil Stadium!
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
10 Country Song Lyrics As Captions For Your Next Post
-
Reba's Song Goes Viral Amid Murdaugh Trial
-
Miller Lite + Luke Combs Pre-Show Party!
-
Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!