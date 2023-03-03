Listen Live
On This Day: March 3, 1994 John Michael Montgomery Was #1 For Album “Kickin’ It Up”

Published on March 3, 2023

John Michael Montgomery

Source: Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty

On March 3, 1994 John Michael Montgomery album Kickin’ It Up became at #1 on the US Country music album chart! This was Montgomery’s second album. Country hit singles that came from Kickin’ It Up was  “I Swear,” “Rope the Moon,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “If You’ve Got Love.”

