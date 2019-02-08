Listen Live

Jason Aldean & Brittany Welcome Navy Rome, Blake Shelton’s Bar Being Sued, Country Duo Getting #Reboot

Published on February 8, 2019

Cara is catching you up on what happened this week in country news!

Navy Rome Aldean made her debut February 4th! So what’s next for the Aldean family? And the city of Nashville is saying NO RED to Ole Red… Blake Shelton’s bar is being sued!

WATCH:

Photo Credit: @jasonaldean / Instagram

