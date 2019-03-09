Kelsea Ballerini Gets A Huge Surprise From Little Big Town

A lot has happened this past week! Kelsea Ballerini got a huge surprise from Little Big Town! While they were performing “Girl Crush” with Kelsea, Little Big Town sang a personal invite to join the Opry! CMA Fest artists have been announced, and Maren Morris released her new album GIRL and you’ll never guess who she did a collab with…

Photo Credit: 97.1 HANK FM / YouTube