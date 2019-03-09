Kelsea Ballerini Gets A Huge Surprise From Little Big Town

A lot has happened this past week! Kelsea Ballerini got a huge surprise from Little Big Town! While they were performing “Girl Crush” with Kelsea, Little Big Town sang a personal invite to join the Opry! CMA Fest artists have been announced, and Maren Morris released her new album GIRL and you’ll never guess who she did a collab with…
Watch this week’s Country News Now with Cara:
Photo Credit: 97.1 HANK FM / YouTube
-
New Country Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Jelly Roll Addresses Criticism Over Indianapolis NBA Concert
-
Franklin Theme Composer Reacts to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold ‘Em" Controversy
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Lainey Wilson Got Rejected by American Idol 7 Times
-
Sam Hunt Summer On The Outskirts Setlist