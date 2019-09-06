Listen Live

[Country News Now] Dierks Bentley Breaks the Law & Miranda Lambert Honored at ACM

Published on September 6, 2019

Things are getty “fishy” with Dierks Bentley… and Miranda Lambert is honored with the first ever ACM Song of the Decade!

Cara’s keepin’ you in the loop on the latest Country News Now.

Photo Credit: 97.1 HANK FM / YouTube / @dierksbentley / Instagram

