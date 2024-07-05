Tune in to Hank FM now to catch the latest hit from Frank Ray, “Uh-Huh (Ajá)”! You don’t want to miss out on this catchy new tune that’s already making waves.

“What’s up everybody it’s Frank Ray and my new song “Uh-Huh (Ajá)” is about blending my love of Latin Music and Country Music and introducing it into the Country Music genre in a way that it hasn’t done before. I hope you enjoy it! “- Frank Ray

About Frank Ray

Frank Ray is a former police officer, Texas chart-topper, and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement. Growing up both enriched in his Mexican culture, three miles from the border in New Mexico and surrounded by Country music in Texas, Frank was immersed in the best of both worlds and has been harmonizing the two since. Described as “easygoing contemporary Country with pop-soul hooks and a dash of Southwestern spice” (Rolling Stone) Frank’s music is a blend-drawing influences from ’90s Texas Country, Latin, R&B and Pop. As an entertainer, Frank delivers engaging, high-energy performances that have a little something for everyone. It’s with this cross-cultural appeal and his panorama of influences that the Los Angeles Times proclaims Ray “is looking to stretch Country music’s cultural boundaries.”

In the three short years since embarking on his musical journey full-time, he has racked up two No. 1 singles and three Top ten singles on Texas Country Radio, become a staff songwriter, landed Frank Rogers as his producer, signed a record deal with BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records and much more. In addition to being named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Ray has appeared on USA Network’s Real Country, been profiled in the Los Angeles Times and on NBC’s TODAY. He has also toured the nation and shared stages in support of artists like Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Kip Moore, LANCO, Old Dominion, Hunter Hayes, and more. Following his just released EP “Getcha Some” and just in time for the holiday craze, the versatile entertainer is now cranking up the holiday spirit with his latest song, “Feliz Navidad,” available now.

