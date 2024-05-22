Lainey Wilson Is Your Next Opry Member

Congrats going out to Lainey Wilson–your next member of the Grand Ole Opry! Reba surprised Lainey before her performance on The Voice finale Tuesday night. Watch the moment here:
Lainey is set to be inducted June 7th.
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024
-
Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House Closes Down: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard React!
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day