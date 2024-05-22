Listen Live
Lainey Wilson Is Your Next Opry Member

Published on May 22, 2024

59th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Congrats going out to Lainey Wilson–your next member of the Grand Ole Opry! Reba surprised Lainey before her performance on The Voice finale Tuesday night. Watch the moment here:

Lainey is set to be inducted June 7th.

