Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Published on May 21, 2024

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

The greatest time of the year has arrived in Indianapolis and The Fan wants to help you CASH IN on some winnings by seeing if you can predict the next winner of the Indy 500!

Will Helio Castronves win his 5th Indy 500? Will a rookie stun the field? Or someone win because of fuel efficiency?

When it comes to the Indy 500 anything can happen and anyone can win on any given day.

The race will take place on Sunday May 26th with the green flag waving at 12:45PM.

Make sure you get your selection in by then!

How you can win

  • Be the only submission that chooses the driver who wins the 2024 Indy 500

  • If more than one submission predicted the same driver who won the 2024 Indy 500 then those submissions will qualify fora random draw to see who will receive the winnings. (we will contact the winner by email)

Choose below who you think is going to win the Indy 500! 

If you think you need more information on the drivers you can find a small summary on each of them here | The Indianapolis 500 Field: Driver By Driver

