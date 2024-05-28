You’re Invited to Annie & Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Corey Kent – Presented by Jack Daniels!
Before you see him open for Parker McCollum at Everwise Amphitheater Friday 6/28, join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniels at Back 9 Golf for a private concert with Corey Kent.
- Just 20 Hank FM winners and their guests will get to meet Corey and hear an acoustic set!
- Plus drinks and swag from Jack Daniels!
If you’re 21 and up, sign up below/here/at Hank FM dot COM for you and a guest to win your way into this exclusive “Hank Hangout” experience from Jack Daniels and 97.1 Hank FM!
