Annie & Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Corey Kent

Published on May 28, 2024

You’re Invited to Annie & Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Corey Kent – Presented by Jack Daniels! 

Before you see him open for Parker McCollum at Everwise Amphitheater Friday 6/28, join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniels at Back 9 Golf for a private concert with Corey Kent.

  • Just 20 Hank FM winners and their guests will get to meet Corey and hear an acoustic set!
  • Plus drinks and swag from Jack Daniels!

If you’re 21 and up, sign up below/here/at Hank FM dot COM for you and a guest to win your way into this exclusive “Hank Hangout” experience from Jack Daniels and 97.1 Hank FM!

