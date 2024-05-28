You’re Invited to Annie & Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Corey Kent – Presented by Jack Daniels!

Before you see him open for Parker McCollum at Everwise Amphitheater Friday 6/28, join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniels at Back 9 Golf for a private concert with Corey Kent.

Just 20 Hank FM winners and their guests will get to meet Corey and hear an acoustic set!

Plus drinks and swag from Jack Daniels!

If you’re 21 and up, sign up below/here/at Hank FM dot COM for you and a guest to win your way into this exclusive “Hank Hangout” experience from Jack Daniels and 97.1 Hank FM!