Listen Live
Contests

Annie + Cole’s Best Summer Ever!

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

best summer

Listen to Annie + Cole every morning at 8:50 and they’ll give you tickets to the hottest country shows coming to town… to help make this the best summer ever!

Plus on Hank, everyone who wins tickets goes into a grand prize drawing for a trip for 2 to Coastal Country Jam (9/21 & 9/22 in Long Beach, California) – featuring artists like Parmalee, Jason Aldean, Corey Kent, Thomas Rhett, and more.

Related Stories

The daily tickets will help you have the best summer ever and the grand prize will have you wrap up the best summer ever in style!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 26 items
Music

Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

2023 Windy City Smokeout 21 items
Music

Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour ’24

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 24 items
Music

HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour

george 32 items
Music

George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit 19 items
Music

Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show 28 items
Music

Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour

2024 Boston Calling 25 items
Music

Tyler Childers Setlist: Mule Pull Tour

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close