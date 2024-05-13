Enter to Win: Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!

This summer B105.7 & 97.1 HANK FM are partnering with Visit Ft. Wayne to create a chance for one of our lucky listeners to win a Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!
Listeners will be able to register to win at B1057.com & HANKFM.com during the 2-week online promotion. At the end of the promotion, we will select one lucky listener per station to win the Weekend Getaway with all the must-haves, including a ticket package to Fort Wayne’s hottest attractions!
- 4 Tickets to the Botanical Conservatory
- 4 Tickets to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
- 4 Tickets to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art
- 4 Tickets to a Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball Game
- 2 Tickets to Science Central
ENTER BELOW!
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House Closes Down: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard React!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day