Morgan Wallen Set Times

Published on April 4, 2024

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Headed to Lucas Oil to see Morgan Wallen? We have the inside scoop on set times for the show! Doors open at 4:30pm for the fun!

5:45pm Lauren Watkins

6:30pm Nate Smith

7:30pm Bailey Zimmerman

9:15pm Morgan Wallen

 

