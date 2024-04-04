Morgan Wallen Set Times

Headed to Lucas Oil to see Morgan Wallen? We have the inside scoop on set times for the show! Doors open at 4:30pm for the fun!
5:45pm Lauren Watkins
6:30pm Nate Smith
7:30pm Bailey Zimmerman
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
