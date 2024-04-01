Listen Live
New Country Keyword: The Full Ride Tour

Published on April 1, 2024

full ride tour

Source: FullRideTour.com / Kane Brown

Listen every weekday morning at 9am for Annie and Cole to give you a new country keyword.

Text that to 317-239-9797, and you could win tickets to see The Full Ride Tour featuring Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, and Clayton Anderson on Saturday, April 13th at Indiana University Memorial Stadium!

