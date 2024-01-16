Listen Live
New Country Keyword: HARDY

Published on January 16, 2024

ERNEST This Fire Tour Night One - Nashville, TN

Source: Keith Griner / Getty

Listen weekdays at 8:50a and 3p for Hank-FM’s New Country Keyword and you could win 2 tickets to see HARDY, with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr. on June 1st at Ruoff Music Center! 

