Iconic Wildhorse Saloon Closes Clearing a path for Luke Combs

Nashville’s legendary Wildhorse Saloon, a cornerstone of the city’s vibrant music scene since 1994, has bid a heartfelt farewell to its patrons. Following a final New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2023, the iconic venue officially closed its doors in anticipation of a significant makeover and the unveiling of Luke Combs’ colossal 69,000-square-foot bar and entertainment venue.

Wildhorse Saloon expressed gratitude, saying, “Dear Wildhorse Saloon Family, since 1994, Wildhorse Saloon has been a beacon of Nashville’s vibrant music scene. We’re excited to announce that 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter for this iconic venue. As we step into this promising era, let’s raise a glass to the past and toast to the brilliant future ahead.”

The closure signals the end of an era for the Wildhorse Saloon, known for having Nashville’s largest dance floor and offering complimentary line dancing lessons at its location on 120 2nd Ave N.

As the curtain falls on the Wildhorse, attention turns to Luke Combs’ eagerly awaited establishment, announced to fans on April 13, 2023, during a special event at the Wildhorse itself. Teaming up with Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, the North Carolina native unveiled plans for a venue described as “the largest and most versatile entertainment complex in the downtown entertainment district.”

Luke Combs, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, shared his excitement, stating, “I got my start in town playing on this stage, and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true. I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

The new venue, still awaiting an official name, is set to accommodate nearly 3,200 people indoors and outdoors, with three interior levels individually designed to reflect Combs’ interests in music, songwriting, whiskey, and sports. Anticipated features include multiple bars, a top-tier bourbon bar, a beer bar offering high-quality local ales, an unmissable sports bar on the third level, a 1,500-capacity concert hall, a bachelorette-themed area inspired by Combs’ hit “Beautiful Crazy,” a 9,000-square-foot rooftop with stunning views, a dedicated section for his fans, the Bootleggers, and more.

While the original plan was for Luke Combs’ bar to open in the summer of 2024, an updated timeline is yet to be revealed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the grand unveiling of this transformative addition to Nashville’s entertainment landscape.