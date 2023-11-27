Listen Live
Contests

Annie & Cole’s New Country New Year!

Published on November 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

parker

 

 

Listen every weekday morning at 8:50 for Annie and Cole to give you a new country keyword.

Text that to 317-239-9797, and you can get qualified to go see Parker McCollum on New Year’s Eve in Ft. Worth, Texas!

Grand prize winner will win a roundtrip airfare, 2 night hotel stay, and 2 tickets to see Parker in Ft. Worth!!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close