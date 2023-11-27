Listen to Win: Dustin Lynch + Indy Fuel tickets!

Listen to Annie and Cole Monday through Friday at 6:35 for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday, December 2nd vs. Wheeling Nailers AND a pair of tickets to see Dustin Lynch, April 26 at Everwise Amphitheater

Win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday December 2nd vs Wheeling Nailers for Yellowstone Night!