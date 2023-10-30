Enter to win a pair of tickets to Christmas Gift + Hobby Show

It’s that time of year — for the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show! Back for its 74th year, this unique shopping event with one-of-a-kind finds will once again give you the opportunity to get in the holiday mood with more than 375 exhibitors and a Holiday Entertainment Stage. Plus, Santa will be there!
Enter BELOW for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show!
