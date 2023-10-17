Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Win tickets to the private screening of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour!
-
Zac Brown Band Setlist
-
Win Tickets to see Tyler Childers!
-
Win the Ultimate VIP Game Day Experience!
-
Win Tickets to see Dustin Lynch!