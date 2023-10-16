Win the Ultimate VIP Game Day Experience!

Do you daydream about the ultimate VIP game day experience? Cirilla’s and Hank-FM have teamed up to give away a pair of game tickets to the December 17th game at Lucas Oil including VIP tickets to the Bullseye Event Center to tailgate with Hank before the game. Cirilla’s can make your dream a reality!
HOW TO WIN:
Head to your local Cirilla’s today to obtain the EXCLUSIVE keyword and enter it below for your chance to win!
Hurry! Contest ends 10/27.
