Listen live to Win tickets to Buckeye Country Superfest AND Theresa Caputo!

Published on September 25, 2023

Annie and Cole want you to experience today’s hottest country artists at one legendary event!

Tune in Monday through Friday at 6:35 this week for your chance to win 2 tickets to the Buckeye Country Superfest to see your favorite country superstars on June 23rd, 2024 at Ohio Stadium AS WELL AS a pair of tickets to see Theresa Caputo, October 1st at Clowes Memorial Hall.

At the end of the week, one lucky winner will be given a grand-prize upgrade including
seat upgrades and meet and greet passes FOR THERESA CAPUTO ONLY!

