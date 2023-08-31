Enter To Win Mitchell Tenpenny VIP Meet & Greet Experience Upgrade!

Enter to win a Mitchell Tenpenny VIP Meet & Greet Experience Upgrade!
Each Mitchell Tenpenny VIP Meet & Greet Experience Upgrade includes:
• Ticket to the concert to see Mitchell Tenpenny perform live (You + guest)
• Exclusive meet & greet and individual photo opportunity with Mitchell Tenpenny
• Private pre-show performance and Q&A session with Mitchell Tenpenny
• Mitchell Tenpenny VIP gift item
• Official Mitchell Tenpenny VIP laminate • Early entry into the venue
• Tour merchandise shopping before doors
• On site VIP host
