Listen Live To Win Taylor Swift Tickets!

Published on August 14, 2023

Are you ready for it?!!?

Listen for the New Country Keyword at 9AM Monday through Friday August 21-25th for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift take the stage, November 1st in 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium!!

