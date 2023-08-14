Listen Live
Enter To Win family 4-pack to the Hoosier Hardwood Festival!

Published on August 14, 2023

hooiser

The Hoosier Hardwood Festival is back at the Boone County Fairgrounds August 25-27th. This 3-day showcase of Indiana’s most renewable resource includes a lumberjack show, chainsaw carving contests, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, and a marketplace with Woodworking demos, artists & crafters and retail shopping. Plus there will be food trucks, a beer garden, a petting zoo, and so much more! This is an event the whole family will love!

Enter below for your chance to win a family 4-pack to this year’s Hoosier Hardwood Festival!

