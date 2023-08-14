Listen Live
Win Tickets To See Russell Dickerson!

2023 Country Kick-Off Concert

Source: Danielle Del Valle / Getty

Listen to Annie and Cole Monday through Friday at 6:35am for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Russell Dickerson, September 10th at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater!

