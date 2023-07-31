New County Keyword: WIN Tickets To See Tim McGraw!

Listen Live
Published on July 31, 2023

2023 March Madness Music Festival

Source: Mike Lawrie / Getty

Listen live for the New Country Keyword this week Monday-Friday at 9AM, 11AM, and 3PM  for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw with special guest Carly Pearce, April 18th 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

