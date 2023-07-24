Listen Live
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Clint Black

Published on July 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

clint

 

Cole will host the Clint Black concert on Friday July 28th at the Indiana State Fair and he wants to meet every HANK listener to have a chance to watch the show with him in Reserved Seats!

Experience the best concert value of the summer at the Indiana State Fair on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!

All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve. You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!

ENTER BELOW!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close